Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$153.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$180.11.

TRI stock opened at C$207.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$159.25 and a 1 year high of C$214.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$196.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$182.84. The firm has a market cap of C$94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at C$32,853.20. In other news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total value of C$714,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,853.20. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. 66.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

