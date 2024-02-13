Orion (OEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Orion to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE OEC opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. Orion has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Orion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Orion by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Orion by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Orion by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Orion by 28.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Orion by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OEC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

