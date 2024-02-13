Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.85. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6,697.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

