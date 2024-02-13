TD Securities Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$210.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$180.11.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$207.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$196.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$182.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76. The firm has a market cap of C$94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$159.25 and a 12 month high of C$214.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thomson Reuters

In other news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total value of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at C$32,853.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. Insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396 in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

