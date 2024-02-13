Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of VPG stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $443.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.25. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after buying an additional 38,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 455,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VPG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

