Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

