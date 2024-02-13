StockNews.com Lowers Universal (NYSE:UVV) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Universal stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.22. Universal has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $810,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Universal in the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,644,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Universal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

