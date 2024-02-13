Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Cinedigm stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36.
About Cinedigm
