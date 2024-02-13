First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
First of Long Island Stock Performance
NASDAQ FLIC opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $17.72.
First of Long Island Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 71.79%.
About First of Long Island
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.
