OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.90. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.84.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
