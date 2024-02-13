Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $281.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,558,000 after buying an additional 117,405 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 72.6% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 791,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 332,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 108,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 645,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 429,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

