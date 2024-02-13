Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Price Performance
NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.17 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
