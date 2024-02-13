Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADESFree Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Emissions Solutions

In related news, CTO Joseph M. Wong acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,744.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Joseph M. Wong acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,744.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joseph M. Wong purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,067.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Vitol Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $951,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.