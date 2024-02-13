UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $103.64 and a 12 month high of $205.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.62 and a 200-day moving average of $165.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $480,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,325 shares of company stock worth $4,368,737. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

