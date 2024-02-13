Energy Transfer (ET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.87%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,116,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,081,000 after acquiring an additional 116,489 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 919,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.