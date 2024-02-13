Energy Transfer (ET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE ET opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.87%.
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
