American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

AMNB stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $492.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.92. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American National Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.