American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
AMNB stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $492.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.92. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $50.76.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
