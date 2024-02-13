NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

