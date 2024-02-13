StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

HomeStreet Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

HMST opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $246.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.33. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 69,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

