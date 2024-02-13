Barrick Gold (ABX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

ABX opened at C$19.79 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$19.04 and a 52-week high of C$28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company has a market cap of C$34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$2,156,250.00. In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 108,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,763,856.00. Also, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$2,156,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

