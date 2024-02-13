Barrick Gold (GOLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 21.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,256 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,959,447 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $159,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,701 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 72.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 519,525 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 30.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,727 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

