Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.81.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,244.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,244.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

