Getty Realty (GTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Getty Realty to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GTY opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

