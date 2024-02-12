Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.14 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.87-$5.97 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $5.36 on Monday, hitting $306.58. 3,265,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,018. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.26 and its 200 day moving average is $254.90. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $183.80 and a 52 week high of $315.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.22.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

