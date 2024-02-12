Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Principal Financial Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.14-7.34 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.94. 1,228,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,105.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

