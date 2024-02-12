GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Raised to $86.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

GEHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.17. 2,292,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 470,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 807,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,453,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

