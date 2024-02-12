Mengis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

