Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 262 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $365.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $368.72. The company has a market capitalization of $363.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

