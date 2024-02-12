Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Down 14.3%

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 240,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 220,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Sonoro Energy Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -6.64.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

