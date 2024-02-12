Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $153.38

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $153.38 and last traded at $153.34, with a volume of 698614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 314,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28,419.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 58,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 58,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

