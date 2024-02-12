Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after buying an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,537,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,207,602,000 after buying an additional 614,945 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $115.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,309,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

