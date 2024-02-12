Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Trimmed by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,043. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

