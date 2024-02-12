Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,605 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 727,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

