Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $321.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,304. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.71. The company has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $334.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.61.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

