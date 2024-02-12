Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Trimmed by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $48.29. 1,053,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,586. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

