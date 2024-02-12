Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after acquiring an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,358,000 after acquiring an additional 107,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 381,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,671. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

