Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 201 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
KO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,488,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,955,266. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $258.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
