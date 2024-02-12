Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 201 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,488,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,955,266. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $258.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.