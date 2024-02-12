Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,956 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $57.60. 881,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,254. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

