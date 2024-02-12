Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 46 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

UNH stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $517.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $525.36 and a 200 day moving average of $517.84. The company has a market cap of $478.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

