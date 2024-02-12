Morgan Stanley Cuts AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $11.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMCX. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMC Networks

AMC Networks Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMC Networks stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 757,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $640.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874 in the last 90 days. 27.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 44,039 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.