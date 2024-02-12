Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Raised to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 790 ($9.90) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 879 ($11.02) to GBX 868 ($10.88) in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.79) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 932.57 ($11.69).

Shares of LON:STAN traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 581.60 ($7.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,080,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 626.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 678.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,140.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.02).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

