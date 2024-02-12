AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Barclays dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 125 ($1.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 120 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,438.33 ($118.32).

AZN traded down GBX 256.11 ($3.21) on Monday, hitting GBX 9,504.89 ($119.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,018. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,461 ($118.60) and a 12 month high of £123.92 ($155.35). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £104.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is £105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The firm has a market cap of £147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,147.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £101.70 ($127.49) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($127,491.54). In related news, insider Michel Demare purchased 1,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £101.70 ($127.49) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($127,491.54). Also, insider Anna Manz acquired 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £101.90 ($127.74) per share, with a total value of £49,625.30 ($62,210.48). Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

