Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.18-10.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Medpace Stock Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $2.18 on Monday, hitting $324.21. 396,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.00. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $331.10.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total value of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,856,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,975,918.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total value of $9,352,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,975,918.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Medpace by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

