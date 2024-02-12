Cove Street Capital LLC Buys Shares of 384,820 American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 384,820 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000. American Software makes up about 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American Software by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 40.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMSWA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of AMSWA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.15. 205,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,777. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.00 million, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.71.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

