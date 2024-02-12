OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 1,449.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

