Cove Street Capital LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,680,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.56.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

