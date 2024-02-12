Cove Street Capital LLC Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,229 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $6,681,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.62. 4,367,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,451. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

