Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 4,677 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Star Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Star Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SGU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. Star Group, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 1.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGU. TheStreet upgraded Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Star Group Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

