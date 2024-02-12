Cove Street Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 94.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,223 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 220.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TIGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

TIGO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 84,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.15.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

