Mengis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.6% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.0% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

MRK traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,118,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,091. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $128.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $317.61 billion, a PE ratio of 896.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

