Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

MOAT stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.11. 903,558 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

